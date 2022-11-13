Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.18 million-$230.72 million.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. 1,857,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,141. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.61 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 28.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

HIMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $616,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 81.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 513.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.