HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0421 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. HI has a total market cap of $116.55 million and approximately $791,703.22 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04253639 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $801,534.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

