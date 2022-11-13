Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($49.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €66.70 ($66.70) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($129.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.30.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

