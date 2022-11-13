Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.
Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 4.0 %
HP opened at $52.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
