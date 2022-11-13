Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

HP opened at $52.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

