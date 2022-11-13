Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Up 112.0% in October

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the October 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSCS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Heart Test Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of HSCS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

Further Reading

