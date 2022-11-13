Head-To-Head Comparison: Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and NovaGold Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -17.60% -9.76% -4.61% NovaGold Resources N/A -84.45% -28.05%

Risk and Volatility

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

63.1% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coeur Mining and NovaGold Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $832.83 million 1.18 -$31.32 million ($0.50) -7.00 NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.15) -37.26

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coeur Mining and NovaGold Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 5 0 0 2.00 NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.43%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats NovaGold Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. In addition, the company owns interests in the Crown and Sterling projects located in southern Nevada; and the La Preciosa project located in Mexico. Further, it markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013.Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

