Head-To-Head Analysis: Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) vs. Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) and Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and Atlas Technical Consultants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Atlas Technical Consultants -1.81% -11.62% 3.43%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A Atlas Technical Consultants $538.80 million 0.49 -$16.49 million ($0.33) -20.82

This table compares Freight Technologies and Atlas Technical Consultants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Freight Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Technical Consultants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Freight Technologies and Atlas Technical Consultants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlas Technical Consultants has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.90%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than Freight Technologies.

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants beats Freight Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company offers a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer service based on the platform. Freight Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design services comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

