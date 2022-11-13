HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) PT Lowered to $95.00 at JMP Securities

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $139.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

In other news, CEO Paresh Patel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.08 per share, with a total value of $51,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group in the third quarter worth $363,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in HCI Group in the third quarter worth $299,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

