HC Wainwright Raises Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target to $6.00

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLSD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.60.

CLSD opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

