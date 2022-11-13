Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,304 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Halliburton accounts for 1.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $288,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Halliburton by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 30.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 103.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

