H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives $71.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 20,777 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,070.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,863.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $640,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 20,777 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,070.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,863.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,738 shares of company stock worth $7,859,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUL stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.51.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.