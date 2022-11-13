Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $24.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

