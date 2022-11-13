Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

GBAB opened at $16.53 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $24.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

