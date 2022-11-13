Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GOF opened at $16.54 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,530.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,380.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.