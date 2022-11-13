Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOF opened at $16.54 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,530.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,380.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,436,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 187,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 29,084 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,668,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

