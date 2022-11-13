Guggenheim Lowers Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target to $30.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 183.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PHAT opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.