Guggenheim Lowers Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target to $30.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 183.29% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of PHAT opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $22.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.