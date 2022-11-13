Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GCAAF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

GCAAF stock remained flat at $18.55 during trading on Friday. 1,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.