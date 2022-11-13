Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target Cut to C$4.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GBNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Clarus Securities lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 23.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth about $123,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

