Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target Cut to C$4.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
GBNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Clarus Securities lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GBNH opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.
