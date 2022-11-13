Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Great Ajax has a dividend payout ratio of 95.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AJX stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.89. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJX. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 38.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.