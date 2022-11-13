Governance OHM Price Hits $2,407.31 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $1.72 million worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $2,407.31 or 0.14478902 BTC on exchanges.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
