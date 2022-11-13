Golem (GLM) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Golem (GLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $197.52 million and $7.42 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded down 30% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.47 or 0.00582334 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,023.28 or 0.30322215 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3,812,283,111.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem was first traded on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.