Goldfinch Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $19.03 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $19.03 million and approximately $300,103.50 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00003859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,259,423 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

