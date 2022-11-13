GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s current price.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.27. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $542,463. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in GoDaddy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

