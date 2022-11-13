Gnosis (GNO) Price Hits $90.86

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for about $90.86 or 0.00548201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $234.39 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00581435 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,020.74 or 0.30306510 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.