Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Global Water Resources Trading Up 5.6 %

TSE:GWR opened at C$17.47 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.70 and a 12 month high of C$24.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$416.96 million and a P/E ratio of 60.24.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

