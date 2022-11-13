Glenview Trust Co Trims Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after acquiring an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,931,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $630,729,000 after acquiring an additional 862,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.65 and a 200 day moving average of $111.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

