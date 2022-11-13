Glenview Trust Co Sells 167 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $237.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.89 and a 200 day moving average of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.