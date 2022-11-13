Glenview Trust Co Sells 167 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Snap-on
In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Snap-on Trading Down 0.7 %
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Snap-on Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
