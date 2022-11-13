Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,923,000 after purchasing an additional 776,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,964,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,713,000 after purchasing an additional 176,034 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

