Glenview Trust Co Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Unilever by 14.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 19.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 124.1% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $47.16 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

