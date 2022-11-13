Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Shares of GILD opened at $81.82 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $83.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

