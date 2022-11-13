GICTrade Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.36 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, GICTrade has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00005576 BTC on exchanges. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $91.36 million and approximately $40,078.29 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GICTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00581390 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,992.86 or 0.30283658 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.94883156 USD and is up 11.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $43,597.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GICTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GICTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.