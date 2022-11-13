German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 33,746 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,746 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 2,463,245 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

