German American Bancorp Inc. Makes New $4.51 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

BAC opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

