German American Bancorp Inc. Has $47.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

German American Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 729,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,381 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 7.9% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $47,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after buying an additional 86,530 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 210,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IWR stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.