Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. DNB Markets cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.96.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $43.62.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $452.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.40 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 46.32%. Analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

