Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Short Interest Update

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.95 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Asia I Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,428,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,669,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,165,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generation Asia I Acquisition

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

