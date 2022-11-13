General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,521 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of General Mills worth $38,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE GIS opened at $77.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

