Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Up 33.3% in October

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Genenta Science in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492. Genenta Science has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

