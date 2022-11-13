Gemini Dollar Hits 24 Hour Volume of $741,172.77 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $801.25 million and $741,172.77 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00006072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00584633 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,071.03 or 0.30452611 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3,820,863,160.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 791,673,104 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @geminitrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.