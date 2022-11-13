Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Gear Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.76 and a 52-week high of C$1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$353.19 million and a PE ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.32.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gear Energy

In related news, Director Wilson Wang acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 979,605 shares in the company, valued at C$1,253,894.40. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 38,500 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$50,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,450 shares in the company, valued at C$169,585. Also, Director Wilson Wang acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 979,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,253,894.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 101,716 shares of company stock worth $130,111 and have sold 356,856 shares worth $427,031.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gear Energy Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.