GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) PT Raised to C$56.00 at National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$63.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $45.86.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

