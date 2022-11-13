Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Bank of America lowered Funko from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. Funko has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $499.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Funko by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

