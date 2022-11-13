FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.61-$3.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.27 billion-$20.27 billion.

FUJIFILM Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. 23,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.90. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). FUJIFILM had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

