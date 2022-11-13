FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,231 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of FCN traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.75. 294,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,536. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.33 and a 200-day moving average of $167.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.22.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

