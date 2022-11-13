Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 237,336 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 91,366 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 58.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 213.9% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 201,931 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.04. 22,053,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,629,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.