Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FRU has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.69.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE FRU opened at C$17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.73. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$10.03 and a 1 year high of C$17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.72.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry bought 5,000 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.45 per share, with a total value of C$67,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$403,500.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.