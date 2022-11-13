Frax Share 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.37 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Frax Share has a market cap of $74.05 million and $7.37 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.57 or 0.00027769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.38 or 0.00587155 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,016.74 or 0.30563044 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

