Frax Price Index Share Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $120.65 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $120.65 million and approximately $60,103.41 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00006829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

