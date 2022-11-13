Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) PT Raised to €48.00

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($47.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fraport from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €47.00 ($47.00) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fraport from €33.00 ($33.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fraport in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Fraport from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fraport from €45.00 ($45.00) to €47.00 ($47.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $20.20 on Friday. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

