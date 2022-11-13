Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Short Interest Update

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $15,071,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 194.6% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,898,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after buying an additional 1,254,027 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 282.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,434,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 1,059,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $9,771,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 74.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 201,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Capital Acquisition alerts:

Fortress Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCAX remained flat at $10.03 during midday trading on Friday. 37,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,595. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.