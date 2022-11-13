Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

NYSE:FMX opened at $77.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 114,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

